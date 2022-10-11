Woman fatally struck after car runs off Overland road

OVERLAND — A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday night when a car veered off Woodson Road in Overland, hitting a woman, several parked vehicles and a road sign, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Kristin L. Freebersyser, 34, of Maryland Heights.

Freebersyser was hit about 8:30 p.m. on Woodson Road north of Tennyson Road.

The patrol said a 2018 Mercedes Benz was heading south on Woodson Road when it hit three parked pickup trucks. The vehicle then struck Freebersyser and a road sign before getting back onto Woodson Road and hitting another parked car. No one was in the parked cars.

Freebersyser died at the scene.

The 45-year-old Overland man who was driving the Mercedes Benz suffered minor injuries and was taken to SSM Health DePaul Hospital for treatment. He was wearing a seat belt. The patrol's brief summary of the crash did not say why the driver went off the road.

No arrests were made in connection with the crash, which was being investigated by an accident-reconstruction team.