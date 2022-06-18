 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman fatally struck by vehicle in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday night in St. Louis' Penrose neighborhood. 

The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Shreve Avenue. 

The vehicle overturned after the collision, and the driver was taken to a hospital. The driver's condition was not available Saturday morning. 

Neither the driver nor the pedestrian has been identified. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

