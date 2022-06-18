Woman fatally struck by vehicle in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday night in St. Louis' Penrose neighborhood.
The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Shreve Avenue.
The vehicle overturned after the collision, and the driver was taken to a hospital. The driver's condition was not available Saturday morning.
Neither the driver nor the pedestrian has been identified.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
From staff reports
