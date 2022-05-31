Woman killed in crash after being thrown from motorcycle near Tower Grove Park

ST. LOUIS — A woman died early Monday after she was thrown from a motorcycle in a four-vehicle crash near Tower Grove Park, according to authorities.

Police said they have not identified the woman, who was riding as a passenger on a motorcycle around 2:40 a.m. when a 2007 Ford Explorer driving southbound on Kingshighway hit the motorcycle as both vehicles approached stopped traffic near Arsenal Street.

The woman was thrown from the motorcycle and landed on the roadway, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the Ford then struck a third vehicle, a Hyundai Sonata, causing the Ford to roll over.

Following that, the Hyundai struck a fourth vehicle, a Toyota Camry.

The driver and passenger of the Ford Explorer were injured but expected to survive. The drivers of the other two cars were not injured, police said.

The 35-year-old man driving the motorcycle was also injured and taken to a hospital.

Police said they did not know Tuesday whether the two people on the motorcycle were wearing helmets.

