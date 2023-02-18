ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A 74-year-old woman was killed Friday night in a two-car crash near the northwestern border of St. Charles County.

Irmgard Terran was driving a GMC Terrain north on U.S. 61 around 7:45 p.m. when she attempted a left turn onto westbound Dietrich Lane, police said.

A southbound Dodge Ram hit the trailer Terran was towing as she attempted to turn, according to police.

Terran was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The 35-year-old man driving the Dodge was not injured, police said.