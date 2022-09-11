 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Woman killed in three-car crash on I-44 near Walnut Street

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — A woman was killed Sunday in an early morning three-car crash on Interstate 44 near Walnut Street that also injured a man in another car.

St. Louis police are still trying to piece together how the 2:30 a.m. crash occurred and have not identified the dead woman.

The injured man, age 25, was driving a 2018 Chrysler 200, police said. The woman who died was driving a 2021 Toyota Corolla.

One of them was driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of the interstate when they had a near head-on collision. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A third car, a Mercury Milan, driven by a woman in her 20s with a 19-year-old man passenger, was also caught up in the crash, according to police. They were not injured and are helping officers with the crash investigation.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News