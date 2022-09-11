Woman killed in three-car crash on I-44 near Walnut Street

ST. LOUIS — A woman was killed Sunday in an early morning three-car crash on Interstate 44 near Walnut Street that also injured a man in another car.

St. Louis police are still trying to piece together how the 2:30 a.m. crash occurred and have not identified the dead woman.

The injured man, age 25, was driving a 2018 Chrysler 200, police said. The woman who died was driving a 2021 Toyota Corolla.

One of them was driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of the interstate when they had a near head-on collision. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A third car, a Mercury Milan, driven by a woman in her 20s with a 19-year-old man passenger, was also caught up in the crash, according to police. They were not injured and are helping officers with the crash investigation.