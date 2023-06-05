ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A 58-year-old woman was killed Sunday afternoon in the Castle Point area of north St. Louis County, police said.

At about 4:20 p.m., Debra Gipson was found dead in a bedroom of a home in the 10500 block of Earl Drive. Authorities have not said how she died.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide and believe Gipson knew her killer.

Castle Point, an unincorporated area of North County, is a few dozen blocks of mostly single-family homes just east of Ferguson and north of Moline Acres.