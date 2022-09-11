Wright City man dead after motorcycle crashes on I-70 in Foristell

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A Wright City man died after losing control of his motorcycle early Saturday morning on Interstate 70 in Foristell.

Bryant A. Vetter, 30, was heading west on a 2013 Harley Davidson around 2 a.m. when he ran off the left side of the interstate and hit the median, causing the motorcycle to overturn, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Vetter was rushed by ambulance to Mercy Hospital St. Louis, where he was pronounced dead at 6:21 a.m., authorities said. The crash report indicates he was not wearing a helmet.

A Bryant A. Vetter was also involved in a fatal crash on June 16 more than 13 years ago when he was 16, according to a story in the Post-Dispatch. In that incident, Vetter was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier when he crossed the center line on North Goodes Mill Road in Franklin County and crashed into another car.

A passenger in the Cavalier, Cory L. Ramsey, also 16, of Washington, Mo., was killed. Vetter suffered serious injuries. Neither Vetter nor Ramsey were wearing seatbelts.