EDWARDSVILLE — An Alton man accused of stabbing a man to death in 2018 was convicted of first-degree murder Thursday by a Madison County jury.
Brian L. Edelen, 31, was found guilty of stabbing 41-year-old John C. Jackson in the neck on Nov. 29, 2018 at an Alton residence.
Edelen was not arrested until Dec. 14, 2018 at a Bunker Hill residence, following a 16-day manhunt by Alton police and the U.S. marshal's office.
Prosecutors said they presented evidence to the jury that included a phone call in which Edelen bragged about killing Jackson.
Edelen faces a minimum of 20 years in prison when sentenced.