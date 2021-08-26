Archdiocese of St. Louis' oldest priest dies after 70 years of service

ST. LOUIS — The oldest and longest-serving priest in the Archdiocese of St. Louis died at age 95 Thursday, the archdiocese announced on Facebook.

Msgr. Jerome Buchheit spent 70 years in the priesthood, working in St. Louis, St. Charles, Farmington and Gardenville before joining Holy Infant Parish in Ballwin from 1984 until his retirement in 2001, according to an April article in the St. Louis Review.

He was credited in the article with being the "master builder" of a project to construct the parish complex, which included a church, parish center and school expansion.

"I liked very much being a priest and pastor," he said. "I had a great respect for people, and they always treated me with a special respect, too."