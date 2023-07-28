Although libraries in Missouri now require teens as old as 17 to have adult permission to check out materials, many young patrons won’t need new library cards immediately.

Current cards are good until their expiration dates, say librarians with the St. Louis County Library, St. Louis Public Library, and St. Charles City-County Library.

Still, smaller libraries, such as Rock Hill Public Library, will “expire” all children’s cards soon. On Monday, 215 cards will expire and parents or guardians will need to sign permission forms for new cards, said Erin Phelps, the library director.

“Some families have been proactive and have already filled out the new form, which we began making available earlier this month,” she said.

In Jefferson County, Tony Benningfield was in the process this week of cutting off cards for “a couple thousand” older teens.

“We were a little more cautious” about the new requirement for minors, said Benningfield, director of the county’s public library.

“It stinks that we have to take some access away from 16- and 17-year-olds,” he said. “They can drive around wherever they want and get a job, but they can’t get a library card.”

Now, the teens and their guardians will have to agree to new language on card applications.

Under new Missouri regulations, libraries have until Monday to show that they comply with the State Library, which is under the secretary of state’s office. If libraries don’t tweak policies to adhere to the rules, they could lose funding from the state.

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft imposed the new rules in May, saying the goal was to prevent minors from accessing books that are pornographic or labeled as obscene under state statutes. Librarians have countered that they carry no material that a court has ever ruled obscene.

Waller McGuire, director of the St. Louis Public Library, said the area’s three large library systems relied on the same legal advice and were told they could keep their current cards. If parents or guardians want to change a child’s library use, they can either tear up a card or monitor all library check-outs themselves. In addition, library use through school partnerships will not be revoked unless a parent cancels a student’s access.

An attorney advised that existing language in the library-school partnerships didn’t violate the new state rules, McGuire said.

Sudden expiration of cards would have been “a nightmare for children and parents,” he said.

“We would have had hundreds of thousands of children’s cards expire” among the city, county and St. Charles systems, he said.

“I’ve always thought the new rules were a solution in need of a problem,” McGuire added. “We’ve had almost no complaints about the children’s collection in my 30-odd years with the library.”

Separating books by age

Most major libraries have already separated children’s books by age and away from adult materials, another new rule by Ashcroft. In addition, most libraries already had procedures in place for a resident or card holder to challenge materials as inappropriate. But now, they’ve added more details to those procedures and will include decisions in reports to boards of trustees or directors (available online to patrons).

Other requirements include adding age designations on meeting room events held by outside groups. Libraries also added language to their policies advising that children’s materials are generally for ages 1 to 12, and teen materials are for ages 13 to 17.

But the standing of library cards and parental permission was the biggest conundrum for many libraries.

Most card applications now will explain that users, even minors, have access to all library materials and that it is up to a guardian or parent to monitor what a youth checks out.

“New policies emphasize parental responsibility,” Benningfield said.

Scott Bonner, director of the Ferguson Municipal Public Library, says his library’s cards won’t immediately expire. But he fears Ashcroft’s rules will have unintended consequences.

He recently received an email from a librarian asking whether book sales and fundraisers come under the rules. Bonner notes that Ashcroft didn’t specify rules for “lending” but for “facilitating access.”

Because a friend-of-the-library group runs the book sales, Bonner hopes the library itself won’t be held responsible for children’s purchases.

St. Louis area library systems have spent months consulting lawyers, drafting policy changes and obtaining their boards’ approval for adjustments. The three large library systems in the area, which have reciprocal lending agreements, collaborated on the changes. A reciprocal agreement allows card holders for one library to obtain cards in a different system. St. Louis County and the city’s public library also share a catalog. Only St. Louis Public Library has an option for parents to block minors from checking out adult books.

County library policies now say that a legal guardian who signs a minor’s library card application “acknowledges that all materials of the library will be available to the minor. Furthermore, the legal guardian accepts responsibility for items, fees, and use of the minor’s library card.”

In addition, the county library says guardians can revoke minors’ cards: “This is the only means of limiting that minor’s access to borrowing library materials.”

But current cards can be used until they expire, which is the “end of the month they were issued at either one year or two years, depending on the patron type,” such as resident or nonresident, Jennifer McBride, communications manager for county library, said by email.

“R-rated movies, M-Rated video games, and some items like Chromebooks, hotspots, telescopes, etc., are still only issued on an ‘adult’ card,” she said. “This hasn’t changed.”

Because previous library card applications may not have been explicit about access, some Missouri systems have had to expire minors’ cards.

The Camden County Library system near the Lake of the Ozarks was one. Director Michael Davis said in May he expired about 1,000 children’s cards out of the library’s 19,000 cards.

He was especially disappointed, though, to shut down seven hotspot systems, including one at Lake of the Ozarks State Park and a couple at city parks. The library had no way to verify whether minors using the hotspots had cards with parental permission, and it would have taken thousands of dollars for software monitoring.

“It’s unfortunate we had to do that,” he said.