Authorities identify 14-year-old who drowned in Creve Coeur Lake
Authorities identify 14-year-old who drowned in Creve Coeur Lake

UPDATED at 6 p.m. Monday to include victim's name. 

CREVE COEUR — Authorities on Monday identified a 14-year-old drowning victim whose body was recovered Thursday night from Creve Coeur Lake. 

The St. Louis County medical examiner's office said the boy was Jaylen Rush.

His body was recovered about 20 feet from shore just after 8 p.m., said  Capt. Robert Daus of the Maryland Heights Fire Protection District. He reportedly went underwater shortly after 7 p.m. and never resurfaced.

Further identifying information for Jaylen was not immediately available Monday. 

There have been at least 16 deaths on Missouri waterways since the start of June, an unusually high number for a single month. 

At least 11 area fire departments, along with the Missouri Highway Patrol and St. Louis County park rangers, held a news conference Monday at a Eureka Fire Protection District station to promote water safety in the wake of the spate of drownings and water accidents this spring.

Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.

