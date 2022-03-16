Bird infected with avian flu found in St. Louis County

A bird in St. Louis County has tested positive for bird flu.

And while bird-to-human transmission is rare, authorities are monitoring all those who came into contact with the bird. No one had shown signs of illness as of Wednesday afternoon.

The bird flu, otherwise known as Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), has been detected in birds in recent months throughout the country and more recently in commercial flocks in Missouri.

St. Louis county officials noted while the bird flu is not an immediate threat to public health, it is important to use common sense precautions like avoiding handling sick or dead birds and making sure to cook poultry to an internal temperature of at least 165 degrees.

In addition, hunters should be careful when harvesting birds in the field or at home because it is possible to transport the virus on boats, waders or other equipment—making it important to allow hunting equipment to dry between outings.

“Even though HPAI is very rare in humans, it is important to not handle sick or dead birds and report any sick or dead wild birds to the Missouri Department of Conservation," Dr. Faisal Khan, acting director of St. Louis County Department of Public Health, said in a prepared statement.

This is the sixth case of HPAI reported in wild birds in Missouri in spring 2022 and the first case in St. Louis County, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Those who develop any flu-like symptoms after exposure to a bird that exhibits unusual symptoms are asked to contact the health department immediately at 314-615-7677.

To report a wild bird that is acting abnormal, call the St. Louis Regional Office of the Missouri Department of Conservation at 636-441-4554 and for domestic birds call the Animal Health Division of the Missouri Department of Agriculture at 573-751-3377.