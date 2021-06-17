 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Body of 14-year-old drowning victim recovered from Creve Coeur Lake
0 comments
breaking

Body of 14-year-old drowning victim recovered from Creve Coeur Lake

{{featured_button_text}}

CREVE COEUR — The body of a 14-year-old drowning victim was recovered from Creve Coeur Lake on Thursday night.

Capt. Robert Daus of the Maryland Heights Fire Protection District said the boy's body was recovered about 20 feet from the shore after 8 p.m. The teen reportedly went underwater shortly after 7 p.m. and never resurfaced.

The death brings Missouri's water-related fatalities to at least a dozen since the start of June, and is one of at least seven in the Missouri Highway Patrol's Troop C, which includes St. Louis and surrounding counties. 

On Wednesday, search and rescue crews recovered the body of a 34-year-old Logan County, Illinois, man, Tarence L. Johnson, who was believed to have jumped off a railroad bridge in Sherman Beach Park near Eureka.

At least 11 area fire departments, along with the Missouri Highway Patrol and St. Louis County park rangers, are planning a press conference for Monday at a Eureka Fire Protection District station to promote water safety in the wake of the spate of drownings and water accidents this spring.

Drowning
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Mayor Tishaura Jones outlines proposed $80 million COVID-19 relief plan

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports