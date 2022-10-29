Body of teen found in Ferguson backyard may be related to attempted carjacking

FERGUSON — The body of a male teenager found shot and killed in a Ferguson backyard may be connected to an attempted carjacking hours before, Ferguson police said.

The incident happened Thursday morning. At about 8:20 a.m., a man who lived in the 300 block of Dames Court looked out of his window and saw what appeared to be a body in the backyard. Officers came to the house. The body was that of a Black male with a light complexion, police said, and the male appeared to be 15 to 18 years old. He was wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and black tennis shoes, and had a black satchel.

There were also several other items found near the body, and the items didn’t belong to the residents and were not seen in the backyard the night before, police said.

Several hours earlier, at about 1:50 a.m., police were conducting a check for three males checking cars in the area, at Highmount Drive and South Hartnett Avenue. Two of the men were wearing all-black clothing and one had on a gray hoodie.

Police then heard several gunshots and saw a vehicle, which had several holes in the windshield and front passenger window, driving slowly on Hartnett.

Officers talked to the driver, who told them he was sitting in the car when he spotted the three suspects. One of the men, who was wearing all black, was holding what the driver thought was a gun and reached for the door handle, the driver said. The driver reached for his own gun and shot at them.

The driver drove away, saw a police vehicle and pulled over to report what happened. Police canvassed the area to search for possible victims but couldn’t find any.

Police said it appears the teen found dead in Ferguson suffered from gunshot wounds and that the incidents appear to be related.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Ferguson Police at 314-522-3100.