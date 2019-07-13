Missouri American Water issued a precautionary boil water advisory for parts of Fenton, St. Louis County and Jefferson County on Saturday morning, affecting roughly 10,000 customers.
Customers can visit this website to enter an address to see if it's in the affected area. A release from Missouri American Water about the advisory said the company will call customers again when the advisory is lifted.
The area affected includes the portion of South St. Louis County including Fenton and unincorporated St. Louis County roughly bordered by the St. Louis County-Jefferson County border to the south, though some customers in Jefferson County are affected. Boundaries continue to the Meramec River to the east and north, and Branch Road and Hillsboro Road to the west, according to the release.
The advisory asks people to boil water for three minutes before using it for drinking or cooking. Unboiled tap water is usable for bathing, washing and other non-consumable uses.
Missouri American Water plans to take water quality samples in those areas on Saturday. The advisory is in effect until the samples confirm water as safe for consumption.
A water main break at Bowles Avenue, leading to a low-pressure event, caused this advisory.