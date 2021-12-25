 Skip to main content
Boil water advisory issued for Arnold
Boil water advisory issued for Arnold

ARNOLD — Arnold residents were being advised Saturday to boil water before drinking or cooking with it under a precautionary advisory issued because of a water main break. 

The Public Water Supply District No. 1 of Jefferson County said there is no evidence that water is unsafe to drink. But the district is advising residents to boil water for at least three minutes before use, as a precaution, until it can be tested thoroughly. 

"We do not believe the water has been contaminated but are taking precautionary steps to ensure water is safe," the district said in a release. 

The district will alert residents once the boil advisory is lifted. 

The precautionary boil advisory was issued Friday shortly after a 10-inch water main main near Londell Road and Rickman Lane ruptured. The break caused water pressure to decline across the city. 

The water district covers the entire city of Arnold, serving about 20,000 residents.

Residents are also advised to dispose of ice cubes that were made with water that had not been boiled and to take extra precaution while disinfecting dishes using tap water. 

Reporter covering breaking news and crime by night.

