Editor's note: Updated Sunday at 9:15 a.m. to reflect that the advisory is no longer in effect.
A boil advisory issued Saturday to some area water users was lifted Sunday morning, the Missouri American Water Company announced.
"Water quality tests confirm the water is safe for consumption and no longer needs to be boiled," said Brian Russell, the company's external affairs manager, in an email.
The utility issued a precautionary boil water advisory for parts of Fenton, St. Louis County and Jefferson County on Saturday morning, affecting roughly 10,000 customers.
A release Saturday from Missouri American Water about the advisory said the company will call customers again when the advisory is lifted.
The notice affected a portion of South St. Louis County including Fenton, though some customers in Jefferson County were also affected.
A water main break at Bowles Avenue, leading to a low-pressure event, caused the advisory.