Boy, 16, shot in leg early Sunday morning in north St. Louis

St. Louis City Police vehicle

St. Louis City Police vehicle

 Daniel Shular

A 16-year-old teen boy was shot in the leg early Sunday morning in north St. Louis. 

Police said he was conscious and breathing when they arrived. The incident happened in the 5900 block of Natural Bridge Avenue near Goodfellow Boulevard in the Mark Twain I-70 Industrial neighborhood. Police found him nearby in the 5800 block of Ferris Avenue.

Police said the boy said he and a teen girl, 18, were walking when someone in a vehicle opened fire on them. He was taken to a hospital and his condition was stable, police said.

Police initially reported the victim was 15 years old.

