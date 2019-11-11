Subscribe for 99¢

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A blindingly bright light streaked across the sky about 8:45 p.m. Monday, accompanied by what some described as a loud boom.

Chris Blevins, the Old Monroe Fire Protection District chief, said a firefighter saw a meteor on the south side of Highway C between Old Monroe in St. Charles County and Moscow Mills in Lincoln County.

Several people posted videos captured by doorbell cameras

Taylor Tiamoyo Harris of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.