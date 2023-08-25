4 Hands Brewing Co. is gearing up to open its Chesterfield location Labor Day weekend. The brewery’s second tasting room is part of the District, an entertainment development along Highway 40 (Interstate 64).

Similar to its flagship location in LaSalle Park, 4 Hands Chesterfield will have an arcade and a variety of draft options, along with hard seltzers and cocktails featuring 4 Hands’ 1220 Spirits products.

“We’re ready,” owner Kevin Lemp said. “We just have a few more things to finish but we’re super excited.”

The kitchen will serve food from local restaurant chain Hi-Pointe Drive-In. Along with its traditional burgers and sandwiches, the menu will also offer a variety of options and items made with 4 Hands beer.

Lemp called the menu whimsical because they’ve taken a fun approach to the food with things like bologna burnt ends.

He said they are dedicated to creating a family-friendly space and the main taproom will be outfitted with multiple televisions.

The main seating area will able to hold 350 people at 6,500 square feet.

This year marks the brewery’s 12th year at its LaSalle Park home, located just south of downtown on South 8th Street. Talks about expansion began about three or four years ago, according to Lemp.

“We’ve always wanted a solid foundation before taking the next step,” Lemp said. “It can be a little intimidating.”

But after being approached by the firm behind the District, the Staenberg Group, Lemp said it seemed like a great opportunity to bring 4 Hands to St. Louis’s West County residents.

“We look at this as a bookend approach,” Lemp explained. “Chesterfield is the other bookend to our LaSalle location. It’s a place for the west St. Louis resident to come out and see us without having to travel downtown.”

At the District, 4 Hands will be part of The Hub, an outdoor event space outfitted with a beer garden and pavilion. The space is equipped with a stage and multiple television screens so guests can watch sporting events, movies and live performances. Up to four other restaurants, which are still in the works, will also surround The Hub.

“Families can hit one of the restaurants and then they can hang out and relax,” Kemp said. “It’s a location where people can come and spend multiple hours at or spend the afternoon at. It gives people an opportunity to go to one destination to spend time.”

Thanks to the success of The Factory concert venue, Top Golf and other businesses in the District, Lemp said they had no hesitations when opening up a second location in the redevelopment of the Chesterfield Outlets.

“This location drives traffic and we’re excited to help drive traffic,” he said. “We believe in the project and we’re excited to just grow with it.”

To celebrate the opening, 4 Hands is releasing a new beer, a lager with New Zealand hops called Quantum Gravity. Lemp said it’s a fruity lager, similar to a Sauvignon blanc, and will only be available at the Chesterfield location.

The tasting room will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to midnight and employ 22 workers.

A third 4 Hands location in Kirkwood at 150 W. Argonne Drive is currently in the works. The upcoming food menu will be from Kevin Nashan of Peacemaker Lobster & Crab Co. and Sidney Street Cafe.