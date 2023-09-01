A lot of kids can’t wait to buy their first car or get their first tattoo, but for Festus native Ryleigh Ramey, her childhood dream has been to own her own business. Enter Tanglefoot Creamery, Festus’s only rolled ice cream destination.

Though it’s her grandparents' names on the paperwork, Ramey has run and managed the store since it opened last winter. Now, after turning 18 at the beginning of August, she is set to become a co-owner — and part of a group of young adults seeking to start their careers working for themselves.

“I think I'm addicted to being an entrepreneur,” Ramey said. “I could never work for anyone else.”

Gayle Jagel, CEO of The Young Entrepreneurs Academy, said within the past few years, their business program classes have seen an increase in young, aspiring entrepreneurs. "We are seeing in this 'post-COVID' era, young people who are looking for both confidence in, and control over, their futures," Jagel said.

Ramey’s grandparents, Michael and Tammy Cords, opened Tanglefoot Creamery, an homage to Festus' original city name, in January. Similar to other ice cream shops, the creamery boasts a variety of hard ice cream and milkshakes, along with specialty creations such as rolled ice cream, ice cream nachos and ice cream sandwiches.

Though there are a handful of other ice cream parlors in the area, Ramey believes she's the only one who sells rolled ice cream. Rolled ice cream is made by thinly spreading an ice cream mixture on a cold metal plate before thinly scraping the frozen mixture into rolls and tucking them into a cup or cone.

"It's so unique that it's being made right in front of you," Ramey said. "The younger kids that come in get a kick out of it every time."

Michael Cords, an entrepreneur who invests in real estate, has always encouraged Ramey to work for herself and one day be self-sustainable, Ramey said.

When she was 15, her grandfather pitched her the idea of selling rolled ice cream. In 2016, he bought a strip mall along East Gannon Drive off Interstate-55 and a unit eventually became vacant.

“He was like ‘If you want to do it, we can do it,'” Ramey said. “He's always been fanning the flames. I wanted to see if I could be able to run something on my own.”

Business and family

Keith Hall, president of the National Association for the Self-Employed, said receiving financial support from a family member or friend to launch a business venture, is not an uncommon one and the key to success is good communication between an owner and lender — no matter their relationship.

"If you think of family businesses passed down through generations, that’s how they all started," Hall said. "Certainly there are benefits to family and friends backing you financially. You don’t have the angst of going through a banker or getting a loan, which can be daunting."

But "there is angst if things don’t go well, too," he said. "All small businesses face those ups and downs."

Similarly, Peter Boumgarden, a professor of practice for family enterprise at Washington University's Olin Business School, said ownership amid family ties can make both more emotionally complex.

"One of the hot topics in business schools is entrepreneurship through acquisition, or the buying of a company and then growing it from there," Boumgarden said. "At times, you can see this funded by a family member as an opportunity for their child to run a successful initiative.

"The upside is that this can be an exciting thing for a family to enter into as a shared venture," he said. "The ability to work with your child on a project where you can see them grow and develop as a leader can be an incredibly fulfilling venture for a parent, and many similar benefits for the child.”

Glenn MacDonald, a professor of economics and strategy at WashU, said financial help from family is “really predominant” in small businesses, and grandparents are more likely to give loans than parents are.

“Grandparents are often wealthier than parents,” MacDonald said. “They have fewer costs, they’re retired, they’re not worried about sending kids to school, so they have the money."

In preparation for the store’s opening, at 1160B E Gannon Drive, Ramey had to learn things like payroll, scheduling employees, ordering inventory and sourcing the appropriate equipment to make the rolled ice cream. Previously, Ramey had worked as a night shift manager at a sandwich chain, so being in charge for the first time was a learning curve.

“It was difficult because there’s no one who has an information pamphlet to tell you where to go,” to find the right equipment and cold plates needed to make rolled ice cream, she said. She and her grandfather eventually sourced the appropriate machines and products.

Being homeschooled, rather than having a rigid class schedule, made it easier for Ramey to focus on getting Tanglefoot Creamery off the ground, Ramey said. Her mom looks at the business as an educational supplement, because it requires Ramey to work with an accountant, budget and track inventory.

With eventual plans to obtain a GED, the creamery is Ramey’s full-time job. She oversees a team of five people, all of whom are either her family or friends.

Plans for the future

Ramey said foot traffic picked up at Tanglefoot Creamery over the summer. Posting short, sometimes comedic, videos promoting flavors and specials on TikTok and Instagram has been her main form of advertising.

Making about $300-400 on a good day, Tanglefoot Creamery is still finding its footing. The store is open daily from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“We're not making a ton of money, but that's why we did the advertising in hopes we get our name out there and get more people coming back in,” Ramey said. “I think Festus is the best place that we could have [opened] because it is such a small town and everyone knows everyone. We wouldn't be here without them.”

Looking ahead, Ramey hopes to soon sell coffee and hot chocolate, along with baked goods made in-house as the months grow colder. Tanglefoot also has a couple of partnerships in the works: a fundraiser with the local YMCA and ice cream sandwiches made with cookies from H&K's Loaded Sugar Shack.

Eventually, Ramey plans to become the sole owner of the business and further down the road, she hopes to get into real estate and flip houses.

Yet, even then, Ramey thinks she’ll continue to operate Tanglefoot Creamery just because it means so much to her given all the effort she and her family have put into the store.

“People don’t believe me,” Ramey said of when she tells people she co-owns the business. “But it’s definitely something cool to explain to people that you can do it — you just have to put your foot out there and do it.”