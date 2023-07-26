ST. LOUIS — The news director at St. Louis Public Radio will step down this week, after five months in the position.

News Director Ashley Lisenby resigned for personal reasons, said Steve Walentik, a spokesperson for the University of Missouri-St. Louis. The radio station is licensed to the University of Missouri and operates as part of the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

Lisenby was selected for the position in February. Friday will be her last day.

In an email Wednesday, Lisenby declined to comment on the decision.

In a statement, the university said Lisenby brought training resources to the station's newsroom. She started a monthly editor's column, and contributed to strategic planning work.

The station hopes to make an announcement about interim leadership plans by the end of the week.

Before she was selected for the news director position at St. Louis Public Radio, Lisenby was a news producer and editor for NPR's Weekend Edition. Before that, she was a senior news producer and editor for WAMU in Washington, D.C. She reported for St. Louis Public Radio, covering race, identity and culture.

She also held reporting roles at the Post-Dispatch and The Associated Press.