Anheuser-Busch launched a new marketing campaign Wednesday, the same day CEO Brendan Whitworth went on national television and declined to say if collaborating with a transgender star to market Bud Light was a mistake.

In an interview on CBS Mornings, Whitworth said that the conversation around Bud Light has "moved away from beer" in the weeks since transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney posted a video promoting the brand in April. Bud Light sales have plummeted after individuals offended by the partnership called for a boycott in protest. In May, Modelo overtook the A-B beer for the top-selling spot.

Months after the video, the company continues to face questions about where the beer maker stands on LGBTQ+ rights. Whitworth said Bud Light has become part of a divisive conversation, one that Bud Light does not belong in.

When asked if sending a personalized can to Mulvaney was a mistake, the CEO referred to the company’s past 25 years of supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

“We’ll continue to support the communities and organizations that we’ve supported for decades, but as we move forward we want to focus on what we do best, which is brewing great beer for everyone, listening to our consumers, being humble and listening to them, making sure that we do right by our employees, take care and support our partners and, ultimately, make an impact in the community that we serve,” Whitworth said.

Whitworth said the company's is tripling its investment in Bud Light this year, with summer ad campaigns and events, in addition to the upcoming NFL season.

The newest ad campaign, “That’s Who We Are,” showcases a number of local workers dedicated to the creation and distribution of A-B beers.

More than 140 A-B employees, growers, wholesalers and partners contributed to the making of the ad, which highlights communities such as St. Louis, Houston and Parma, Idaho.