Anheuser-Busch is laying off up to 2% of its U.S. corporate employees, a spokesperson said Wednesday.

These cuts come as a result of restructuring within the brewing company's corporate side. Layoffs will not impact A-B frontline employees such as brewery and warehouse staff, drivers and field sales, the company said.

A-B's parent company, AB InBev, employs over 18,000 workers within the U.S. Two percent would be 360 workers.

A-B has not yet said how many St. Louis employees are directly affected.

Employees who are being laid off, and sign a waiver, will receive severance pay, be paid out their unused vacation time, will receive six months of continued company-paid health insurance benefits and help finding a new job, according to an A-B email sent to affected local workers Wednesday.

In 2019, the Post-Dispatch reported A-B's St. Louis brewery location employed about 3,300 workers.

“Today we took the very difficult but necessary decision to eliminate a number of positions across our corporate organization,” Brendan Whitworth said Anheuser-Busch CEO. “While we never take these decisions lightly, we want to ensure that our organization continues to be set for future long-term success."

As of March, the company had 167,000 employees worldwide in 50 countries, according to regulatory filings.

The company is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium while North American headquarters can be found at One Busch Place in St. Louis.

These layoffs come months after the company saw controversy over transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney's video promoting Bud Light in April. Calls for a boycott caused Bud Light sales to plummet, though Bud Light has been shrinking for years.