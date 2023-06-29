ST. LOUIS — Two local companies will receive $100,000 apiece in follow-on funding from Arch Grants, the organization announced Thursday.

Arch Grants, a St. Louis-based organization that works to attract early-stage companies to the region, awards the so-called “Growth Grants” to businesses that have already been through the organization’s larger startup competition.

The awardees are:

Amptify, a company from Arch Grants’ 2017 startup cohort, which researches medical solutions for hearing loss.

Bold Xchange, from Arch Grants’ 2020 cohort, a corporate gifting marketplace that supports Black-owned businesses.

“This critical funding will help propel both companies toward their next stage of growth, serving as a powerful catalyst for continued expansion and job creation within the St. Louis community,” said Arch Grants Executive Director Gabe Angieri.

Any Arch Grants company still operating in St. Louis is eligible to apply for the program.