Drugmaker Mallinckrodt on Monday said the company and some of its units have filed for a second bankruptcy in 3 years in the U.S., with the newest restructuring plan set to reduce its debt by about $1.9 billion.

The company initiated Chapter 11 proceedings after reaching a debt reduction deal that would cut $1 billion from the amount it owes to victims of the opioid crisis.

The company is one of the largest manufacturers of opioids. It also makes generic and branded drugs such as Acthar Gel, which is used to treat multiple sclerosis and infantile spasms.

Mallinckrodt, which had also filed for bankruptcy in 2020, was a defendant in more than 3,000 lawsuits alleging that it used deceptive and misleading marketing tactics to boost its sales of highly addictive opioid drugs.

After court approval, the company will have excess of $450 million of liquidity comprising cash, commitments received for $250 million in new financing from certain of its creditors, it said in a statement.

Mallinckrodt has listed both estimated assets and liabilities in the range of $1 billion to $10 billion, the drugmaker said in a court filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

The company expects to complete the court-supervised process in the fourth quarter of 2023 with support of its key stakeholders.

Mallinckrodt, registered in Ireland as a public limited company, has U.S. offices in Missouri and New Jersey. Mallinckrodt’s U.S. subsidiary, Webster Groves-based SpecGx, and another generic drugmaker, Actavis Pharma, produced the vast amount of prescription opioids distributed throughout the country.

Mallinckrodt traces its start to 1867 when three Mallinckrodt brothers founded a chemical concern in St. Louis that later became a major supplier of pharmaceuticals.

Beginning in the 1940s, the Mallinckrodt Chemical Works in downtown St. Louis processed uranium ore for the development of the first atomic bomb. It later moved that work to Weldon Spring in St. Charles County.

The Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.