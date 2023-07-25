ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis development board is slated to review several upcoming projects on Wednesday, including the former AT&T tower redevelopment downtown and new apartments in Tower Grove South.

Advantes Development Group is seeking a sales tax exemption on construction materials for its proposed $300 million transformation of the long-vacant former AT&T tower at Chestnut and North 10th streets.

Advantes wants to redevelop the 46-story building into “The Beacon on Chestnut,” a “vertical city” featuring a spa, rooftop pool, garden and restaurant, more than 300 penthouse and regular apartments and 400,000 square feet of commercial space.

City Hall already granted the St. Louis-based developer 15 years of tax abatement worth up to $27 million for the project.

Separately, Screaming Eagle Development plans to invest $17.5 million to turn the shuttered Fanning School in Tower Grove South into 62 apartments. Of those apartments, 19 will be affordable for renters who make below the area median income of $33,250, with rents between $890-$1,066; 43 apartments will have rents between $1,185-$1,425, according to documents filed with LCRA.

Screaming Eagle is seeking 15 years of tax abatement worth $1.3 million for Fanning School Lofts at 3417 Grace Avenue, one block west of Grand Boulevard. Screaming Eagle previously redeveloped 300 North Tucker Boulevard into the Front Page Lofts and The Lofts at Hupp near the new soccer stadium in Downtown West.

Also on the Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority agenda Wednesday:

• A senior living apartment project at the southeast corner of Gravois Avenue and Morgan Ford Road is seeking a sales tax exemption on construction materials for the $18.6 million project. Its being developed by Lutheran Senior Services and Tower Grove's community development corp.

• Regional business group Greater St. Louis Inc. will ask LCRA to provide $22,765 to help pay for additional costs related to the improvements to North Seventh Street between Washington Avenue and Walnut Street. Bids were much higher than the funds available, and city officials want to “value engineer” the project for a total of $45,530, of which LCRA will pay half. Greater St. Louis will pay the other half.

LCRA meets at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom.