ST. LOUIS — After over a decade in downtown St. Louis, Baileys' Range is closing its doors at the end of August.

Known for its specialty burgers and shakes with homemade ice cream, the restaurant shared in a Facebook post that it will be serving customers at 920 Olive Street until Thursday, Aug. 31.

"Baileys’ Range downtown saw the birth of Dave & Kara’s first child (she was born the week we opened!), the Cardinals World Series win in 2011, countless conventions, tons of beautiful redevelopment, charming visitors and so much more," the post reads.

Baileys' Range said its sister restaurants, Rooster coffee and Bridge Tap House and Wine Bar, will remain downtown.

A second Baileys' Range location recently opened in Shaw at 4175 Shaw Boulevard and will continue to operate, even taking on the flagship location's Community Table Nights events, according to the post.

Owners Dave and Kara Bailey have seven businesses under the Baileys' name.