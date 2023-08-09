ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The Boeing Co. would pay rent of at least $2.63 million a year to lease about 158 acres of land at St. Louis Lambert International Airport for its expansion project under a plan endorsed Wednesday by the city Airport Commission.

The lease says an initial $2.63 million outlay would be paid in 2026 or when Boeing begins using the manufacturing facility it hopes to build, whichever is sooner.

After that, at least that amount would be paid every year of the 17-year lease, along with periodic increases tied to inflation as reflected in the consumer price index. Initially the fee would be 42 cents per square foot.

Boeing would have options to continue the lease in five-year increments through 2070. Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, Lambert's director, has said the airport is required by the federal government to charge the fair market value for property it leases.

Under the lease, Boeing could get back up to $2.5 million from the airport to cover the potential cost of remediating pre-existing environmental conditions caused by St. Louis, which owns Lambert, or a previous tenant.

Boeing has been vague on details on its nearly $2 billion project, saying it involves advanced manufacturing facilities for "future franchise programs." The expansion could bring in 500 new jobs.

The St. Louis County Council is considering a tax incentive plan to help Boeing pay for the expansion.

That deal would give Boeing half off on the project's real and personal property taxes in exchange for the new jobs and investment. The tax break's value is now estimated at $155 million.

"I think it's a good deal for the city, the county and the region," said Airport Commission member John Bales, one of the county's representatives on the city panel.

The commission, meeting by teleconference, endorsed the lease on a voice vote. No one opposed it.

The deal also needs the approval of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen and the city's chief fiscal body, the Board of Estimate and Apportionment.

The lease also gives Boeing the option of leasing an additional 28 acres, with an annual rent payment of $368,896 plus inflation-related increases.

That area now includes a hangar leased to Trans States Holdings, which operates GoJet, a regional airline that works with United Airlines.

The proposal says should Boeing's plan eventually require the relocation of Trans States, Boeing would pay as much as $41.3 million to design and construct a replacement facility.

The airport, while located in North County, is owned and operated by the city of St. Louis. The airport commission includes mainly city appointees, but there also is some representation from St. Louis, St. Charles and St. Clair counties.

Updated at 1:35 p.m.