ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The Boeing Co. and St. Louis Lambert International Airport are nearing agreement on the lease of about 154 acres of airport-owned land to house the company's recently announced expansion worth nearly $2 billion.

Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, Lambert's director, said the price tag and some other key details won't be disclosed until the proposal is submitted Wednesday to the St. Louis Airport Commission.

The commission will be asked to approve the lease at that session.

The deal also would give Boeing the option of leasing all or part of an additional 28-acre area for a second phase of the project. The company would have until the end of 2026 to exercise that option.

Boeing has been vague on details on its project, saying that it involves advanced manufacturing production facilities for "future franchise programs."

The expansion could bring in 500 new jobs as the company looks to build the next generation of American fighter jets.

Hamm-Niebruegge said 102 acres of the property in the lease is the so-called Brownleigh site on the east end of the airport.

She said the site, near Airport Road and James S. McDonnell Boulevard, is land bought over the years to reduce the effect of airport noise on nearby residents.

The remainder Boeing wants now for the project is on the airport's northern end and includes two vacant buildings used for manufacturing decades ago by the company's predecessor, McDonnell-Douglas.

Presumably those buildings would be demolished because the lease would only be for use of the land.

The additional area that Boeing would have the option of leasing — about 28 acres — would be to the west of that site.

Hamm-Niebruegge said that area now includes a hangar leased to Trans States Holdings, the owner of GoJet — a regional airline that works with United Airlines.

Asked by a reporter how the Boeing option could potentially affect Trans States, Hamm-Niebruegge said that would be explained at Wednesday's airport commission meeting.

The St. Louis County Council is considering a tax incentive plan to help Boeing pay for the expansion.

That deal would give Boeing half off on the project's real and personal property taxes over 10 years in exchange for the new jobs and investment, or about $10.8 million annually for 10 years.

In addition, Gov. Mike Parson has hinted at possible state aid for the Boeing plan.

Hamm-Niebruegge said because Lambert gets federal financial support, the airport is required to charge the fair market value for any property it leases.

If the Airport Commission approves the lease, it then would need to get the approval of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen and the city's chief fiscal body, the Board of Estimate and Apportionment.

The airport, while located in north St. Louis County, is owned and operated by the city.