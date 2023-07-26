Have Schuncks’ alcohol prices ever made you do a double take at your receipt?

Wine drinkers and spirit sippers may be entitled to compensation from Schnucks following a class action settlement that accuses the Missouri-based grocery chain of making false and misleading claims about its alcohol prices.

Schnucks will pay customers up to $4 million, according to the proposed settlement.

Customers who bought alcohol from Schnucks in Missouri between Dec. 3, 2015, and Feb. 15, 2023, can receive up to $72 after a lawsuit alleged Schnucks was incorrectly advertising its prices via print ads, in-store signs, mailers, receipts and website posts.

Schnucks disagrees with the claims and denies any wrongdoing, according to a notice emailed to customers on July 10.

Settlement class members are broken down into three groups and all must submit a valid claim before Sept. 8.

Group 1: Customers who bought at least one unit of alcohol will be entitled to a one-time payment of $11. No proof of purchase is necessary.

Group 2: Customers who bought between 25 and 55 units will be entitled to a one-time payment of $25 with proof of purchase.

Group 3: Customers who bought more than 56 units will be entitled to a one-time payment of $72 with proof of purchase.

A hearing on the settlement will take place on Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. at St. Louis Circuit Court before the court decides whether to approve the settlement.

Rewards members can access past receipts online or on the Schnucks Rewards app. Non-rewards customers can upload photos or PDFs of appropriate receipts during the claims process or by mailing physical receipts to: Perry v. Schnuck Markets Inc., Claims Administrator, P.O. Box 5627, Portland, OR 97228-5627.

Customers who bought alcohol from Schnucks between Dec. 3, 2015, and Feb. 15, 2023, can choose to exclude themselves from the settlement or object to the settlement.