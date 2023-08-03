Anheuser-Busch sales are up everywhere, except in the U.S, company leadership told investors during Thursday’s second quarter earnings call.

CEO Michel Doukeris said this quarter’s growth was offset by U.S. business, as Belgium-based A-B InBev saw a 9% increase in revenue per unit volume compared to an over 12% growth in the first quarter.

Total volume sold in North America decreased 14% and U.S. revenue dropped by over 10%, as a result of Bud Light’s performance since April.

Bud Light partnered with transgender star Dylan Mulvaney in a promotional video on April 1. Since then, sales plummeted amid calls for a boycott, including from some prominent celebrities.

Doukeris said A-B InBev has engaged with over 170,000 consumers since April and found that consumers want to enjoy their beer without debate and they believe Bud Light should focus on beer.

“They want Bud Light to concentrate on the platforms that all consumers love such as NFL, Folds of Honor and music,” Doukeris said.

Since the beginning of the year, A-B InBev has earned $29 billion, which is up from the $28 billion earned in the same period last year.