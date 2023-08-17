Billy Busch Sr., a heir to the Anheuser-Busch dynasty, said he would “be the first in line to buy” the Bud Light brand back from Anheuser-Busch.

Appearing on conservative media personality Tomi Lahren’s podcast this week, Busch said if Belgium-based A-B InBev doesn’t “want that brand any longer, sell it back to the Busch family. Sell it to me.”

In April, Bud Light sales plummeted after transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney posted a video promoting the beer. Boycotts were called, some including from some prominent celebrities.

Earlier this month, A-B reported that sales are still down in the U.S. as a result of Bud Light’s performance since April.

Busch, who has not worked for A-B, has had an MTV reality show, closed his Kräftig beer brand in 2019 and gained attention for pleading guilty to a municipal peace disturbance charge after allegedly grabbing and pushing a sixth-grader during an altercation between the boy and Busch's son.

His memoir “Family Reins: The Heartbreaking Fall of an American Dynasty” went on sale this month and he will open Busch Family Brewing and Distilling to the public on weekends Aug. 25.

Busch is the third son of August Busch Jr.’s third wife, Gertrude.