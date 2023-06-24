KIRKWOOD — If you go to Doc's Harley-Davidson in Kirkwood, you might be met at the door by a man called Bones. Bones can answer your questions, direct you to the clothing or parts departments or even help sell you a motorcycle.

Bones does not actually work at Doc's Harley-Davidson. He is not an employee. He just loves the place so much that he hangs around every day, helping out in any way he can.

Bones Baker — that's his real first name — has been spending time at Doc's since he bought his first motorcycle there in 1980, when he was 14 ("They didn't really know how old I was. In the '80s, they didn't look that hard," he said). A senior global vehicle tech for FedEx, he stops by for a couple of hours almost every afternoon after work.

"It's family," he said. "Seeing the smile when someone buys a bike is crazy. You can't touch it."

He is such an integral, familiar part of the business, that he compares the feeling of belonging to the television show "Cheers." Everybody at Doc's, customers and employees alike, knows his name.

Doc's is the oldest Harley-Davidson dealer in Missouri, dating back to 1955. General Manager Tom Moore has worked at several Harley dealerships across Texas and California, but when he first walked into Doc's last year, he said he was taken by its charm. He said that many of the employees have been there for so long that it feels like a family.

Byron Santos of Des Peres has been coming to Doc's at least since 1990, "since it was a hole in the wall," he said. It was previously on a much smaller lot next door, near the intersection of South Kirkwood Road and Big Bend road, with little room for parking and a steep hill to get in and out of the lot. He said the staff is friendly and praised the service they provide, but added that what keeps him coming back are the Harleys themselves.

"I'm always dreaming about new bikes. This place is like Toys 'R Us," he said.

Harleys are different from other motorcycles; they have a mystique all their own. Harley-Davidson is the largest American-made motorcycle brand by far, and it trades heavily on its all-American image. With a distinctive engine sound ("potato-potato-potato") created by a V-twin engine, Harleys can easily be identified by their sound alone.

And although their owners are as likely to be anesthesiologists and accountants as anything else, Harleys still carry with them a rebellious, bad-boy, anti-establishment image that calls to mind the movie "Easy Rider" and the Hell's Angels motorcycle gang.

Moore calls it the "cool rider" image. But the cool riders are getting older, so the company has been releasing models to attract the interest of a new generation of motorcycle riders.

Recent lines such as the Street series are designed to give the rider a lower, more aerodynamic profile and comes without a windscreen, though one can be added. Baker said that practically everyone customizes his Harley in some way, leading to the sense that no two are alike.

At Doc's, the sales are split evenly between new and used bikes, so Doc's still has plenty for the cool riders, too. Most notable is a 2023 Electra Glide Highway King, a new, modern take on the classic Electra Glide model that first came out in 1968.

The model is a rarity. Only 1,000 of these motorcycles have been produced in the vintage Hi-Fi Orange color, and another 750 in the equally vintage Hi-Fi Magenta.

Doc's has one of the orange models — it's number 928 out of 1,000 — and will also be getting a magenta model. But the orange one is going to come with a sidecar in the same color, one of very few that will be made (Moore estimates there will be about 15 to 20 of these sidecars available anywhere on the planet). The motorcycle and sidecar will be sold together for something in the $50,000 range, Moore said.

Part of the Doc's experience is the communal joy that is expressed whenever a customer buys a motorcycle. The new owner gets to ring a big bell, and the sales staff responds by honking the surprisingly loud horns on the motorcycles in the showroom.

In 2023, Moore said they expect the bell to be rung about 600 times.

The parts department is located on one end of the showroom, and beyond that is a full garage for repairs. About 20 bays are lined up to service that many motorcycles at once and an expediter keeps the room running efficiently.

Moore said the expediter's job is to ensure that the best technician for each job is assigned to the appropriate repair — the most experienced workers are given the engines to repair; less experienced might work on the brakes.

Behind the building is a track where instructors teach safety measures and how to ride to people who have not been on a motorcycle before. It's part of a riding academy that also includes a classroom for new riders to qualify for a motorcycle endorsement on their driver's license.

A motorcycle endorsement is required by law to operate a motorcycle — or a motortricycle — on public roadways.

Part of the Harley mystique extends to merchandise: clothing such as T-shirts and leather jackets; safety gear such as helmets and boots; and home items such as shot glasses, wine racks and a beverage dispenser designed to resemble an old-fashioned gas pump.

Collectibles are big, too. Harley makes its own line of piggy banks that are particularly popular, said marketing director Maria Bruno. Also big are poker chips with the Doc's logo on them; some Harley riders buy one from every dealership they visit. Some store them in albums, a visual reminder of every Harley shop they've been to.

"People who don't ride Harleys still come in and buy a shirt for their friend who does," Moore said.