AWARDS
The USDA awarded the Family Care Health Centers the 2023 Gold WIC Breastfeeding Award of Excellence for exemplary breastfeeding peer support for WIC mothers.
HELPING OUT
Bunge donated $50,000 to Operation Food Search for the Fresh Rx: Nourishing Health Starts program to reduce food insecurity for expectant mothers.
OPENINGS
Sugarfire Smokehouse, November 2023, at:
1290 N Hwy 67, Florissant, the restaurant’s first North St. Louis County location.
Creative Reaction Lab opened at .ZACK, the Kransberg Foundation arts venue at:
3224 Locust Street, Suite 301, St. Louis.
Dreamflight Theatrical Gymnastics Academy at:
4604 S. St. Peters Parkway, St. Peters.