ON THE WEB: Mission Taco Joint launched a mobile ordering app MTJ App.

PROJECTS

Citizens for Modern Transit, AARP in St. Louis, St. Clair County Transit District, and Metro Transit — in partnership with Bywater Development Group — unveiled the 5 & Missouri Transit Center, at 150 N. 6th Street in East St. Louis.

KAI broke ground on the St. Louis Community College’s $62 million Center for Nursing and Health Services at the Florissant Valley campus.

CRG completed the multifamily apartment complex Chapter at the Streets in the mixed-use entertainment district of The Streets of St. Charles.

RECOGNITION

Previsor Insurance and Missouri Employees Mutual named Valley Insurance Agency Alliance a platinum-tier member in their signature partner program.

The Technology Group of Anders CPAs + Advisors, earned the firm its first ranking on Accounting Today’s 2023 VAR 100 list.