HELPING OUT
Genentech donated $1.3 million from its Community Health Justice Fund to two local organizations, Forward Through Ferguson, and WEPOWER St. Louis, to advance health equity in their communities.
MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS
Sandler franchise Lushin transitioned to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan. Lushin also acquired St. Louis-based Stark and Associates Inc.
ROSCH Company acquired Retaining Wall Solutions, Inc.
St. Louis engineering and geospatial firm TWM, acquired Medders Surveying, headquartered in Athens, Tennessee.
Roeslein & Associates merged with sister company Roeslein Alternative Energy.
OPENING
Kingside Diner at:
- St. Louis Lambert International Airport: Terminal 1, Concourse C
PARTNERSHIPS
Leif Assurance and EquipmentShare formed a partnership to resolve safety risks and theft in construction projects.
PROJECTS
The Columbia (Mo.) Public Schools selected Reinhardt/Wilson as the Construction Manager at Risk for the schools’ bond program. Reinhardt/Wilson is a joint venture of Reinhardt Construction, of Columbia, Missouri and S. M. Wilson, of St. Louis.