HELPING OUT

Genentech donated $1.3 million from its Community Health Justice Fund to two local organizations, Forward Through Ferguson, and WEPOWER St. Louis, to advance health equity in their communities.

MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS

Sandler franchise Lushin transitioned to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan. Lushin also acquired St. Louis-based Stark and Associates Inc.

ROSCH Company acquired Retaining Wall Solutions, Inc.

St. Louis engineering and geospatial firm TWM, acquired Medders Surveying, headquartered in Athens, Tennessee.

Roeslein & Associates merged with sister company Roeslein Alternative Energy.

OPENING

Kingside Diner at:

St. Louis Lambert International Airport: Terminal 1, Concourse C

PARTNERSHIPS

Leif Assurance and EquipmentShare formed a partnership to resolve safety risks and theft in construction projects.

PROJECTS

The Columbia (Mo.) Public Schools selected Reinhardt/Wilson as the Construction Manager at Risk for the schools’ bond program. Reinhardt/Wilson is a joint venture of Reinhardt Construction, of Columbia, Missouri and S. M. Wilson, of St. Louis.