GETTING BETTER

Intact Genomics earned ISO 13485:2016 certification for the design, development, manufacture and distribution of molecular biology products and services.

MOVING

King & I Thai restaurant closed at 3155-3157 South Grand in preparation for a September reopening at 8039 Dale Ave in Richmond Heights.

OPENING

The Only Facial at:

1650 Beale Street in the Streets of St. Charles, St. Charles

Ellie Mental Health of Lake Saint Louis at:

1310 HRC Plaza Drive, Lake Saint Louis

PROJECTS

Spellman Brady completed the clubhouse and leasing offices of Citrine, a multi-family residential community in Lake St. Louis.

RECOGNITION

The St. Louis Chapter of the International Facility Management Association recognized the Jack C. Taylor Visitor Center at the Missouri Botanical Garden as the organization’s Facility of the Year.