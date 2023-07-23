MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS
Warrenton Oil, a family-owned and operated company in Truesdale, Missouri, acquired Struttman Oil, a family-owned company based in Hermann, Missouri.
MORE BIZ
Lewis Rice formalized the Design & Luxury Practice Group for advising fashion, apparel and beauty brands.
NAME CHANGE
St. Louis urban redevelopment company Universatile Development is now Versa Development.
ON THE WEB
Ole Tyme Produce launched an e-commerce website www.oletyme.com.
OPENING
Not Just Paint, a woman, minority and veteran owned creative arts studio at:
- 6220 Mexico Road, St. Peters
RECOGNITION
Small Business Monthly named Solomon Turner PR one of the top public relations firms in St. Louis for the 15th consecutive year.