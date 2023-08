EXPANDING

True Title Company formed a separate commercial division at 30 North Brentwood Blvd., St. Louis, Missouri.

MILESTONE

The New Jewish Theatre celebrated its 25th season.

Gateway Extrusions of Union, Missouri, celebrated 20 years in the aluminum extrusion and finishing industry.

OPENING

Bank of Madison County, a division of Bank of Belleville, at:

119 S. Main Street, Edwardsville, Illinois.

PARTNERSHIPS

ProCare Health partnered with Boone Center to provide opportunities for adults with disabilities through Boone’s BCI Packaging employment program.

C Williams Insurance Agency joined Valley Insurance Agency Alliance.

PROJECTS

Design builder IMPACT Strategies, in collaboration with TWM Engineering and Hurford Architects, broke ground on the Hoyleton Youth & Family Services Residential Campus in Hoyleton, Illinois.

RECOGNITION

Saint Louis University’s ”Black in STEM Celebration & Awards” event received the 2023 Inspiring Programs in STEM Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine.