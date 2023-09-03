HELPING OUT

St. Louis County Children’s Service Fund allocated $3,643,428 among 29 organizations that provide mental and behavioral health services to children and families in St. Louis County.

MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS

British wedding venue company The Gilchrist Collection, acquired The Larimore wedding and event venue at 11475 Lilac Avenue, St. Louis.

MILESTONES

Helping Strays of Monroe County, of Columbia, Illinois, adopted its 10,000 homeless animal.

ON THE WEB

Creative agency Magnetize, launched its new brand and website https://www.magnetizeagency.com.

OPENING

Urology of St. Louis opened the Prostate Centers at Urology of St. Louis clinic inside the Walker Medical Building at:

12855 North Forty Drive, South Tower, Suite 325.

Mueller Furniture opened in the former 90,000-square-foot Weekends Only building at:

51 Commerce Lane, Fairview Heights.

BW Design Group’s ControlTech Automation opened a 41,000-square-foot, climate controlled manufacturing facility in Maryland Heights.

RECOGNITION

The Small Business Administration named First Mid Bank & Trust its Central/Southern Illinois Community Lender of the Year.

INSIDE Public Accounting named Anders one of the Best of the Best accounting firms in the U.S. and Canada.