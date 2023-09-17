AWARDS

TechSTL won the 2022-2023 award for Major Impact on Tech Community out of approximately 60 member organizations of the Technology Councils of North America.

HELPING OUT

Whitetail Properties donated more than $120,000 to six outdoor charitable organizations to provide hunting and other outdoor activities for youth, military veterans, including the All Secure Foundation based in St. Louis.

MEDICAL RESEARCH GRANTS

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases awarded Wayne Yokoyama, director of the Division of Physician-Scientists at Washington University School of Medicine, a $2.4 million StARR grant to support early-career physicians in pursuing infectious diseases and immunology research.

OPENINGS

Alex Henry of Sureste in City Foundry STL’s Food Hall opened El Molino del Sureste in St. Louis’ South Hampton neighborhood at:

5005 South Kingshighway.

PROJECTS

Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville announced construction of a 115,000 square foot health science building to be completed by summer 2025.