HELPING OUT

The annual AT&T HACEMOS Scholarship Program awarded $1,500-$2,500 scholarships to 14 Hispanic students in the St. Louis area to pursue higher education goals.

MEDICAL RESEARCH GRANTS

The National Cancer Institute of the National Institutes of Health awarded Washington University School of Medicine a Specialized Programs of Research Excellence five-year grant to prevent and treat endometrial cancer.

NEW OWNERSHIP

osiah Bridges became managing partner of Big River Aviation, effective June 30, 2023.

OPENING

Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services opened a Counseling Center and Enrichment Center on property that PCHAS has owned since 1942 at:

1020 PCHAS Way, Farmington, Missouri

For walk-in support services for U.S. veterans in the St. Louis metropolitan area, The Veterans Community Project opened a 6,600-square-foot outreach center at:

1515 North Grand Boulevard

PROJECTS

As part of the STLCC Transformed initiative, St. Louis Community College at Meramec broke ground on both a Financial Services and Enrollment Center, and a Center for Emerging Technology.