ST. LOUIS — A baby is on the way in one family. Another couple is going through a divorce. In a third, the kids are home from college and trying to earn extra money.

They have one thing in common: They all need cars. And they can’t find them anywhere.

“I’m thinking this unicorn is going to appear,” said Aimee Loveless of south St. Louis. “And it’s just not.”

In the St. Louis region and across the country, dealerships continue to struggle to keep vehicles in stock. Rebates have gone the way of the Studebaker. Customers used to picking and choosing features and finishes are now taking what they can get. They scour the internet, park themselves on wait lists and shell out nonrefundable deposits for models they have yet to lay eyes on.

Loveless was looking for a minivan that will accommodate three car seats; a baby boy will soon expand her family of four. She and her husband frequented dealerships, set up online alerts and posted queries to Facebook, to no avail.

It was much more of a chore than she remembers when they purchased their gray Nissan Rogue in 2017, during the heady times before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In my mind, the lot should be full of cars, and you just pick one,” Loveless said.

According to auto dealers, those days are probably over.

One dealer says supply hang-ups have limited him to selling about three-fourths as many vehicles per month as he did before the pandemic. Another says the cost of the same type of used car has climbed about 60% in that time.

At Pundmann Ford, inventory has steadied at about 140 new vehicles, down from a cache of 500 a few years ago. When one model gets more plentiful, another grows scarce, said general manager Mark Terschluse. The St. Charles dealership has started seeing more trucks coming in, but SUVs are hit-and-miss.

“It’s been a roller coaster,” Terschluse said, with more twists than any other time in his 40-year career. It hasn't been uncommon, he said, for customers to wait up to a year to finally get handed the keys to their new ride.

“If you want something specific," he said, "you want to get that order put in.”

Delayed recovery

Since the pandemic barreled through more than three years ago, airline traffic has rebounded, restaurants bustle and theaters are packed. But the automotive industry, T-boned by chip shortages and manufacturing stoppages, has yet to right itself.

“We had unprecedented consumer demand and no production,” said Doug Smith, president of the Missouri Auto Dealers Association. “We’ve still got issues.”

In 2020, customers flush with cash from government stimulus payments depleted the existing inventory, several St. Louis-area dealers said. Carmakers couldn’t — and can’t — keep up. Pickups and SUVs, the biggest profit generators, have been prioritized by manufacturers, leaving budget-conscious shoppers in the lurch.

Miah Monger’s livelihood depends on transportation. She makes house calls as the STL Hair Nanny, doing cuts and styles for kids.

A wreck in January totaled Monger’s Nissan Sentra and left her in the hospital for two months. Efforts to find something within her $5,000 budget — that doesn’t need extensive repairs — have been fruitless. Her sister and boyfriend have been lending her their cars to make sure she can keep booking hair appointments.

“It’s very stressful,” said Monger, who lives in St. Charles. “I have to base my clients around whose car I have.”

Worldwide, automakers have slashed almost 20 million vehicles from their production schedules since 2021. New “smart homes on wheels” — as Smith calls them — have never been more expensive, with the average price tag nipping at $50,000, a 24% increase since the pandemic hit.

But buying used is seldom a bargain, either. Pre-owned vehicles rocketed 40% higher since the beginning of the pandemic, to an average cost of almost $29,000. It’s not uncommon for late-model used cars to ring up at the same price as their brand-new counterparts.

“It’s hard to justify buying a car unless you just have to have a car,” said Elvir Kulovic, the general sales manager at Weiss Toyota in south St. Louis County.

Weiss, located in a stretch of dealerships along Lindbergh Boulevard and Tesson Ferry Road, moves fewer automobiles than it did three years ago — but has made up for the difference because it rarely has to “distress sell,” or take a loss just to get a vehicle off the lot.

“That’s what kept us in business,” said Kulovic.

Weiss clears about 150 new cars a month, down from 200 before the pandemic. Many are claimed with a $500 deposit, sight unseen, before they are even delivered.

Instead of chaperoning customers through rows of vehicles with slightly different amenities — a gray Corolla with a sport trim, a silver version with a moonroof, a black one in a hatchback — salespeople are left with an estimate of when an allotment might be expected to arrive, often weeks or even months down the road. They get what they get.

Loveless, the soon-to-be mom of three, pinned down what she wanted: a white Honda Odyssey with a tan interior. She put in an order last month at Mungenast St. Louis Honda in South County and prepared to wait out the summer.

But someone in line in front of her backed out, and Loveless got the minivan early, after just two weeks.

“We got lucky,” she said.

Fewer cars, higher prices

Sporadic as the stream of new cars has been, Kulovic has even more trouble keeping pre-owned ones on hand. Auctions were once a reliable source of low-mileage, well-maintained vehicles ditched by rental-car businesses. But, Kulovic said, manufacturers are being stingy with companies such as Enterprise and Hertz, forcing them to hold onto their fleets longer.

Trade-ins aren’t the no-brainer they once were, either. Customers find it easier to unload their castoffs themselves, through social media posts or no-haggle offers from online platforms like CarMax or Carvana.

“It’s a never-ending evolution of how we do business,” Kulovic said. “I don’t think we ever go back to what it was.”

Drivers, deterred by eye-popping sticker prices, ping-ponging interest rates and a paucity of choices are clinging to their cars as long as they can. The average age a passenger vehicle stays on the road is 12 ½ years — a record, according to the research firm S&P Global Mobility.

But the inevitable can only be pushed off for so long. Heather Porter’s teenagers shared a 16-year-old GMC Acadia until, at 170,000 miles, it finally gasped its last breath this spring.

“That car gave me so much freaking anxiety,” said Porter, who lives in Edwardsville.

Her anxiety has been replaced with the headache of mapping out carpool schedules for the family of four, now down to two sets of wheels.

Porter had been hopeful she could nab an inexpensive replacement, but so far, has had no luck.

The cheaper the car, the more elusive it proves to be.

Pre-owned vehicles used to be the moneymakers at Don Brown Chevrolet near the Hill, while new models would sometimes net as little as $100 after rebates and incentives.

That status has flipped, said general manager Tom Fascetti. Used cars that three years ago would have cost him $5,000 at auction now run $8,000. Margins are lean.

And when people finally come in to buy, they’ve driven their old car into the ground — which the service department appreciates — but they’re too far gone to resell.

Still, Fascetti likes the new world order. Fewer cars on the lot means no desperate markdowns and less worry about theft.

Since 2020, he’s ridden out more uncertainty than at any point in his nearly four-decade career — in what’s always been an uncertain business. He has no idea when the 70 Chevy Trax he was expecting last month will arrive. But he knows they will be sold before they get here.

“I’m in awe of how much it’s changed,” Fascetti said. “And to be perfectly honest, I love it.”