ST. LOUIS — Tickets to see the Cardinals play at Busch Stadium are some of the cheapest in the league this year.

And it’s at least partially due to the team’s underwhelming season.

A recent survey considered 2.2 million MLB tickets sold on resale site StubHub from more than 1,300 games and found that the Cardinals had the seventh least-expensive home game ticket prices, averaging about $62 each.

And the Cardinals confirmed the trend this week. Indeed, said Dan Farrell, the Cardinals’ senior vice president of sales and marketing, ticket sales are trending down.

“There has been more discounting the second half of the season and we’ll continue to do so, with less demand,” Farrell said Thursday. “When the team is struggling, none of the sales techniques are as effective.”

As it stands, the 11-time World Series titleholders remain at the bottom of their division in an uncharacteristically lackluster season. And it’s clear now that as the team goes, so go ticket sales — and prices — with consequences stretching beyond Busch Stadium: Even spending in downtown bars, restaurants and shops has dipped.

Florida-based FinanceBuzz, a financial services publisher, posted the survey in July. It found the cheapest resale prices for home game tickets were in Miami, where fans could watch the Marlins play at LoanDepot Park for $35.

Teams with the most expensive home games included the Los Angeles Dodgers, averaging $117 each, the New York Yankees, at $108, and the Boston Red Sox, at $97. The trio also had the priciest away game tickets; the Pittsburgh Pirates, Oakland Athletics and Detroit Tigers were the least expensive.

For the Cardinals’ upcoming series against the New York Mets, tickets at Busch Stadium are listed as low as $6 on the MLB website.

As of early August, ticket sales were about even with last year’s season, Farrell said: Last year, 2.18 million tickets were sold for 56 home games through Aug. 7, averaging out to about 39,600 tickets per game. This season, 2.27 million were sold over 56 home games through Aug. 6, for an average of about 40,500 tickets each game.

But Farrell doesn’t expect to maintain such numbers into August and September. The team, he said, is “falling off.”

In 2022, the Cardinals sold 3.3 million tickets. The team saw “peak demand” for tickets around this time last year with Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina inching closer to retirement and the Cardinals a true contender for the pennant race.

This year, Farrell said they are on track to reach 3.1 million tickets sold.

Also down, according to records from the State Department of Revenue, is spending around Ballpark Village and other downtown businesses. Between April and June of last year, sales and use tax collected for the zip code of 63102 totaled to around $157 million. This year, under $89 million was reported for the same period.

At Broadway Oyster Bar, sales have been good with about 1,000 customers on game days, said senior floor manager April Blahnik. But fewer Cardinals fans have been turning out, she said.

She began to notice the decrease in fans the first month into baseball season.

“People come in with their Cardinals jerseys so I can tell when fans are here,” she said. “And there aren’t as many.”

Before games, the bar gives away two baseball tickets for the next home game. But this year, winners haven’t been coming in to pick up their tickets, Blahnik said.

Still, she’s not concerned about a losing season.

“It would be nice if they win. More people come out when they win and everyone wants to go to a winning-team game,” Blahnik said.

Still, they get a lot of people from concerts and other events.

For St. Louis native Tyler Patterson, “it would take a little more than cheap tickets to entice me to see them play,” he said.

His friends, on the other hand, have been taking advantage of the low prices.

“I like the experience of going to the stadium,” Dana Evers said. “My mom and sister just went to a game. They like to have fun and get food and drinks.”

Similarly, Trevor Allen said the $5 and $6 deals make games “more than worthwhile.”

“It’s just a fun atmosphere,” he said. “I like crowd participation. It’s nice to get out of the house, to get in the sun. It’s something to look forward to.”

He said the Cardinals’ fan base is beaten down — but are getting back up.

Pallie Vongsay, a bartender at The Angry Beaver, also located on South Broadway, said she sees “tons of diehard fans” no matter if the Cardinals are winning or losing.

“We serve hundreds of people during Cardinals games, which is the same as it has been,” Vongsay said.

“People will support them no matter what,” fellow bartender Ashley Fillinger added. “Fans will complain and critique but they’re still going to watch the games.”