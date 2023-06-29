CREVE COEUR — Shelley Seifert will retire as CEO of First Bank at the end of the year after nine years with the financial institution.

Seifert joined First Bank in 2014 as executive vice president and chief administrative officer and was promoted to COO in August 2015. She became CEO in May 2019. She informed the board of directors in late 2022 of her plans to retire.

The bank, in a release, credited Seifert for refining the bank’s vision and strategic plan and enhancing services for family-owned businesses.

Mikel Williamson, an industry veteran who recently led a Texas-based bank, has been named as her successor.

“Mikel is a proven leader and the perfect person to succeed Shelley,” Chairman Michael Dierberg said in a statement. “He has demonstrated success as a CEO and fostering growth through a strong culture and continuous improvement to serve clients.”