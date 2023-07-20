CHESTERFIELD — A Chesterfield board on Thursday delayed a decision on whether a plan to replace the Chesterfield Mall with thousands of apartments, shops and businesses should move forward.

The Chesterfield City Council's Planning and Public Works Committee agreed to wait until its next meeting, Aug. 10, before deciding whether to recommend a change that would allow for additional housing units in The Staenberg Group's redevelopment of the defunct mall, at Clarkson Road and Interstate 64.

The City Council still has final approval on the plan.

The Overland-based developer plans to replace the mall with a downtown concept: nearly 3,000 housing units and thousands of square feet of commercial space. Together with a neighboring development called Wildhorse Village, the two projects represent over $2 billion of new development that stand to remake a major corner of the city.

Resident group Preserve Chesterfield has opposed the plan, saying the project lacks guidelines and calls for too much housing.