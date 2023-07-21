CLAYTON — The education technology firm Nerdy has once again reduced its workforce, this time because of automation.

A company spokesperson said in a prepared statement that Clayton-based Nerdy, which has its flagship business Varsity Tutors, recently cut an undisclosed number of positions. Employees were notified last week.

"We always seek to improve our platform's scalability and streamline operations, particularly as we approach seasonal peaks like back to school," the statement read. "Recent AI-driven automation and operational improvements are allowing for more efficient and responsive support interactions which has resulted in us parting ways with some employees in hourly tutor-facing onboarding roles."

The company still sees strong demand for its products, the spokesperson said, and is hiring in areas like sales, software engineering and artificial intelligence.

The company disclosed in regulatory filings in December that it had reduced its workforce by 17%. At the time, the company attributed the cuts to changes in its business model. Nerdy had recently moved to a subscription-based model, rather than pricing each class or tutoring session individually.

In regulatory filings, the company reported it had 1,000 employees in February 2022, including full-time and part-time workers. More recently, it reported 700 employees as of February of this year.