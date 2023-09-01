CLAYTON — Olin Corp.’s president, CEO and chairman, Scott Sutton, will step down in the first half of 2024, the company announced Friday.

According to government filings, Sutton’s agreement to vacate his role was not the result of any disagreement with the company or any matter relating to the company’s operations, policies or practices.

Sutton will continue in his roles to facilitate a smooth transition, as the chemical and ammunition manufacturer has already started an immediate search for a new CEO.

Sutton became Olin CEO in 2020 after serving as chief executive of Prince International Corp., a global producer of specialty minerals materials. Before joining Prince, Sutton worked at Celanese Corp., serving as its chief operating officer from 2017 to 2019.

Olin reported drastically lower numbers for its most recent quarter this year, compared to 2022. The company saw profits of $146.9 million, or $1.13 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, about a 65% decrease from the same period last year.

Sales were reported at $1.7 billion, down from the $2.6 billion of the previous fiscal year’s second quarter.

"It has been a privilege and an honor to lead Olin," Sutton said in a press release. "Olin has a great future ahead and the Board and I are working closely together to identify an excellent leader who will enable the next phase of growth for Olin building on our strong foundation.”