ST. LOUIS — Efforts to redevelop the long vacant Cleveland High School in South City and the Chemical Building and former AT&T tower in downtown St. Louis gained momentum Wednesday after a St. Louis board agreed to move the projects forward.

The board for Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority designated Chris Goodson and his firm Goodco LLC as redeveloper of the iconic castle-like building, just east of Grand Boulevard on Louisiana Avenue in St. Louis’ Dutchtown neighborhood.

The neighborhood's alderman, Shane Cohn, spoke in favor of the project at the meeting and hoped it would bring new businesses to the neighborhood.

LCRA also approved 10 years of tax abatement worth $4.9 million and up to $85 million in bonds for the renovation of the Chemical Building, at Eighth and Olive streets downtown.

The developers — Beechwood Pinnacle Hotels of Little Rock, Arkansas; InterMountain Management of Monroe, Louisiana; and John Campo of Campo Architects of New Orleans — plan to build a Residence Inn and Springhill Suites hotel at the historic building.

LCRA also approved a sales tax exemption on construction materials for the proposed $300 million transformation of the long-vacant former AT&T tower at Chestnut and North 10th streets in downtown St. Louis. Advantes Development Group wants to o redevelop the 46-story building into “The Beacon on Chestnut,” a “vertical city” featuring a spa, rooftop pool, garden and restaurant, more than 300 penthouse and regular apartments and 400,000 square feet of commercial space.

Also approved Wednesday:

15 years of tax abatement for Screaming Eagle Development's project to redevelop the former Fanning School into apartments

A sales tax exemption on construction materials on a new senior apartment development in Bevo Mill

An agreement for LCRA to pay $22,765 in additional costs related to the improvements to North Seventh Street between Washington Avenue and Walnut Street